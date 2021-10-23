Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0943 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $852,879.59 and $8,489.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.56 or 0.99857146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.50 or 0.06537397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021815 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

