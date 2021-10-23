Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.