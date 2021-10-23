UniCrypt (UNCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.42 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $406.34 or 0.00662237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $721,272.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00323201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010345 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00152989 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011233 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002182 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,106 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

