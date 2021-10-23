Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.94% of Unifi worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 12.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $405.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

