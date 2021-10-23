Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $232.05 and last traded at $230.89, with a volume of 107136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.01.

The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

