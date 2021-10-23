Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.94. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 45,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the first quarter worth $70,000. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

