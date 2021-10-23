Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,121.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $4.58 million and $36,121.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,907,050 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

