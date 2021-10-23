Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.32 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $19.52 or 0.00031791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $195.22 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00207401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00102790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

