USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

USD Partners stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USD Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of USD Partners worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

