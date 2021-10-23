USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $5.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.56 or 0.99857146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.50 or 0.06537397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021815 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

