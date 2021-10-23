Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 640 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

Shares of NVDA opened at $227.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $231.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

