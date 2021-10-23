Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $18,153,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

COST opened at $481.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $485.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.