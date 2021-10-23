Utah Retirement Systems Has $158.70 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Facebook were worth $158,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

