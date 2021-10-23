Utah Retirement Systems Has $21.90 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in 3M were worth $21,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.14. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.