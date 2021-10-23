Utah Retirement Systems Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,795,000 after acquiring an additional 289,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 149,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $284.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

