Utah Retirement Systems Has $27.85 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

