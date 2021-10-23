Utah Retirement Systems Has $37.56 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.