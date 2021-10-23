Utah Retirement Systems Has $38.58 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $38,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

