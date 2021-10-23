Utah Retirement Systems Has $44.27 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,986,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

