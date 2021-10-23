Utah Retirement Systems Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.