Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Netflix were worth $43,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $664.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $665.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

