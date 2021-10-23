Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $100,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.03.

TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $910.00. The firm has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average is $689.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

