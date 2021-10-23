Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $35,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 13.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of ACN opened at $353.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $355.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

