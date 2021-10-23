Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.