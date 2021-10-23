Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $678,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.