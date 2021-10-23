Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,644 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PayPal were worth $65,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $240.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

