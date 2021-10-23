Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

