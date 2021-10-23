Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.