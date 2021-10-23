Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $62,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

