Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.