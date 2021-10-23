Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.