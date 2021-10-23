V-ID Trading Up 65.5% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050059 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205670 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102703 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010619 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
