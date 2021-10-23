Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $18,506,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,015,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

