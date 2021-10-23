Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.05

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.05 and traded as low as $31.50. Value Line shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 10,921 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.