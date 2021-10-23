VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.23% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $46,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMLC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 985,001 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $29.66 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.