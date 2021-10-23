Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

