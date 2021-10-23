Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,478,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,261,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 6,568,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,418. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

