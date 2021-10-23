Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,291,792 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $325,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

