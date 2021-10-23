Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 303,279 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.19% of 8X8 worth $316,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

EGHT opened at $22.45 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $52,715.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,140 shares of company stock valued at $891,844. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.