Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $305,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 26,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

