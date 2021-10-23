Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 819,636 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.15% of AtriCure worth $332,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,933,000 after buying an additional 85,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $73.13 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.