Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $318,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,843,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.