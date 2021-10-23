Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,086,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.02% of CNO Financial Group worth $332,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CNO opened at $25.76 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.