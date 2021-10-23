Vanguard Group Inc. Has $306.91 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.05% of United Community Banks worth $306,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.