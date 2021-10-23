Vanguard Group Inc. Has $309.22 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.89% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $309,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,742,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.22 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

