Vanguard Group Inc. Has $317.19 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.20% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $317,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,131.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $66.49 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

