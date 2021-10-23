Vanguard Group Inc. Has $328.19 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.65% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $328,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after buying an additional 2,081,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 367,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,044,000 after buying an additional 351,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $4,881,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

