Vanguard Group Inc. Has $330.39 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $330,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $95.26 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

