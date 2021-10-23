Vanguard Group Inc. Has $330.76 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.92% of Service Properties Trust worth $330,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

