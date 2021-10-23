Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.47% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $327,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

